Apple TV+ has secured a ludicrously good cast for its flagship series, The Morning Show.

Three juggernauts of TV – Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston – front the new series, which will take a look at the internal politics of a daily morning news programme.

Though many of us were expecting the series to be a comedy given the names involved, the trailer posits the series as a drama that takes on the #MeToo movement, and pits two ambitious women against one another.

And Witherspoon says that the show was re-written after allegations against Harvey Weinstein and other big names in the entertainment industry started flooding in.

But how will everything unfold? Here’s everything we know about the series…

When is The Morning Show released on Apple TV+?

The series is set to premiere on Friday 1st November 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, the head anchor on The Morning Show, a news programme, while Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, her former co-anchor who was fired after a sexual misconduct scandal.

Reese Witherspoon stars as Bradley Jackson, an ambitious, aspiring journalist who wants to take Alex’s place.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman and Bel Powley also star.

What is The Morning Show about?

The show appears to revolve around Levy’s relationships with Kessler and Jackson. The former, as a man who is outed by the #MeToo movement, and the latter as a threat to her position in a world dominated by men.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reese Witherspoon explained that her relationship with Aniston’s character will not be “antagonistic”.

“Our characters are two people with very similar goals but different ideologies because of their backgrounds,” she said. “Jen’s character existed in a world that was dominated by men. Just the fact that she existed was all that mattered. My character is like, ‘Hold on, no, no, no. If you’re not bringing other women with you, what are you doing?’ It’s not antagonistic or competitive. It’s second-wave feminism meets fourth-wave feminism.”

She added that the show was re-written after the #MeToo movement hit full swing.

“When we started … nothing had happened with Harvey Weinstein or [former CBS Corporation Chairman and CEO] Les Moonves yet,” she said. Once the stories broke, “We decided we needed to start from square one and redevelop everything with more of a slant about … people being held accountable for their behavior.”

But she clarified that Steve Carell’s character will not be an all-out villain.

“As artists, we try to find the shreds of humanity in any crisis and open people’s minds to see all sides of things. What does it mean to be a person who loses their entire life? Their family. Their career. The #MeToo movement has been so emotional on all sides.

“I remember talking to women and holding them while they cried. I can’t even imagine what it must have been like to be the spouse or the child of one of these people who was exposed. With the men, we ask, Where is the contrition? How are they supposed to behave? We deal with all of these questions as the season goes on.”