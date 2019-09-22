Jason Isaacs on reviving The OA: “I don’t see how it’s going to happen”

The OA‘s Jason Isaacs has dampened fans hopes that their tireless campaign to get Netflix to renew the show for a third season will work.

The actor says that he “doesn’t see how” the show can be brought back from the dead now, after it was cancelled by the streaming service earlier this year.

“I hope we get to make some more but I don’t see how it’s going to happen,” he told the Sunday Brunch team. “But even the fact that there are two seasons of this amazing show to watch, the great thing about Netflix is that it never goes away.”

He also addressed the fan campaign, and says that he and his colleagues got in touch with a girl who reportedly went on a hunger strike in order to force Netflix’s hand.

“The fans have gone nuts and, God bless them, they’ve put up a billboard in Times Square and they’ve done movements all over the place,” he said. Some lady went on hunger strike – thank God we persuaded her not to do that anymore. I think it’s a brilliant TV show, maybe the most interesting and original thing I’ve ever been in, but she shouldn’t make herself sick because of it.”

The OA followed Prairie Johnson, a missing blind woman played by Brit Marling, who suddenly reappears with her sight returned after disappearing seven years ago. Referring to herself as ‘The Original Angel’, Johnson then decides to bring together a team to rescue those who have also disappeared, by opening a portal to another dimension.

Marling co-created the series along with Zal Batmanglij. Brad Pitt served as one of the show’s executive producers.

In a statement, Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland said, “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realising it through their incredible artistry.”