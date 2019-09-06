Accessibility Links

Where to stream and watch Bodyguard – is the BBC drama on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about the BBC's smash hit political thriller starring award winners Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes

(C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Bodyguard, the BBC drama about a war veteran-turned-bodyguard for a prominent MP, was a ratings smash when it premiered in 2018, achieving a larger average audience than anything on UK television outside of the World Cup. Filled with intrigue and plot twists, the first series’ success was due in large part to dynamic performances from its lead actors Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

How can I watch Bodyguard?

Bodyguard is available to stream on Netflix and YouTube. You can also purchase the first series on DVD and Blu-ray.

How many episodes of Bodyguard are there?

Series one was six episodes long. Most episodes ran for 55 minutes, but the finale was extended to 75 minutes.

What happens in Bodyguard?

Bodyguard which broke records on both traditional television and iPlayer, is a fast-paced, suspenseful drama that asks audience to consider their views on war, privacy, duty and integrity.

David Budd, a police sergeant and Afghanistan war veteran suffering from PTSD, is assigned to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague, a staunch supporter of the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns and other policies that are at odds with Budd’s own views.

The former soldier maintains a steely exterior, but inside he is conflicted and suffering. Meanwhile, a terrorist plot is unravelling, embroiling Budd and his family in its twists and turns and forcing him to pit his duty against his values.

Who stars in Bodyguard?

Scottish actor Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) plays Budd. His portrayal won him a Golden Globe for best actor, and he was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2019.

Richard Madden, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)
Richard Madden, Bodyguard (BBC)

Bodyguard also picked up a Best Actress BAFTA for Keeley Hawes (The Durrells), who plays Home Secretary Julia Montague.

Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)
Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)

Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle stars as Vicky Budd, David’s estranged wife.

Sophie Rundle, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)
Sophie Rundle, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)

Vincent Franklin (Happy Valley, Doc Martin) plays MP Mike Travis, Minister of State for Counter-Terrorism, and The Borgias’ Gina McKee plays fellow counter-terrorism official Commander Anne Sampson.

Gina McKee, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)
Gina McKee, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)

The cast also includes Pippa Haywood (Green Wing) as Budd’s commanding officer, Tom Brooke (Sherlock) as Budd’s veteran friend Andy, and Anjili Mohindra (Dark Heart) as a woman implicated in a bomb plot.

How did Bodyguard end?

Audiences were shocked by Bodyguard’s extended 75-minute series one finale. Click here to find out what happened (warning: spoilers ahead!).

Who wrote Bodyguard?

Bodyguard was written by Jed Mercurio, who also penned hit series Line of Duty. Before going into screenwriting, the multi-talented Mercurio, who is also a novelist, worked as a hospital physician. Mercurio’s other television credits include medical dramas Bodies and Critical.

Will there be a series two of Bodyguard?

Nothing has been officially announced, but the team is “in talks.” Find out everything you need to know about Bodyguard’s second series here.

