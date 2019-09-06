What is Stargate Atlantis about? Where can I watch it? Why was it cancelled?

Originally a spin-off from Stargate SG1 (which was itself a quasi-sequel to the original Stargate movie) Stargate Atlantis took the planet-hopping adventure to another galaxy, based around the titular ‘Atlantis’: a powerful alien starbase. Over five seasons, it developed its own tone and fanbase. But why was it cancelled and where can you still catch it? We have all the answers.

Advertisement

Where to watch Stargate Atlantis?

All five seasons of the show are available on Amazon Prime Video UK, while NOW TV only has seasons one and two.

Cast of Stargate Atlantis

Stargate Atlantis stars Joe Flanigan in the leading role of John Sheppard, Torri Higginson as Dr. Elizabeth Weir and Rachel Luttrell as Teyla Emmagan. In season 2, Jason Momoa joined the cast in the role of Ronon Dex, while David Hewlett played Rodney McKay.

What is Stargate Atlantis about?

When a secret base abandoned by the ancients (the original Stargate builders) is found buried in the ice of Antarctica, the Atlantis team is recruited for the most daring Stargate mission yet: a one-way expedition to the distant Pegasus galaxy. There they discover an advanced but deserted city on the ocean floor and encounter the Wraith, a sinister new enemy that threatens human life everywhere. The new team of explorers is headed by John Sheppard and Dr. Elizabeth Weir. Rounding out the team are Lt. Aiden Ford, Teyla and Dr. Rodney McKay.

How many seasons of Stargate Atlantis are there?

Stargate Atlantis is made up of five seasons.

How many episodes of Stargate Atlantis are there?

During its original run between 2004 and 2009, a total of 100 episodes were shown on TV.

Why was Stargate Atlantis cancelled?

There is a lot of mystery around why exactly Stargate Atlantis was cancelled. The show was beloved by its audience both in the US and in Europe, but while season 5 was still being aired, they announced that that would be the last. At the time the producers had plans to end the Atlantis storyline with a straight to DVD film, but after spin-off series Stargate Universe got cancelled after two seasons, the plans for the film were also scrapped.

Advertisement

Where was Stargate Atlantis filmed?

Stargate Atlantis was shot at Bridge studios in Vancouver and on location in several places in British Columbia.