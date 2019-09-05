Where to watch and stream Marvel’s Luke Cage – is the series on Netflix?

Marvel’s Luke Cage is an award-winning superhero series that is part of the Netflix-Marvel collaboration. It tells the story of the celebrity and superhero Luke Cage who gained his powers of unbreakable skin and super-human strength thanks to an experiment gone wrong.

Despite achieving high viewership and critical acclaim, the show was cancelled in 2018.

Where to watch Marvel’s Luke Cage?

You can watch Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the DVD box set.

What is Marvel’s Luke Cage about?

Luke Cage was convicted for a crime he did not commit during while serving as a police officer in Georgia. Whilst serving his sentence in Seagate Prison, he suffered life-threatening injuries. Noah Burstein offered to try an experimental cure to save Luke’s life, but when it went wrong, Luke ended up gaining superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. He was then able to use his new-found superpowers to escape prison and start a new life.

After moving to New York, where the other series in the Marvel-Netflix collaboration are set, Luke meets and falls in love with Jessica Jones. After the end of their relationship he then moves to Harlem. As his past begins to catch up with him, he realises that Harlem is where he belongs, and he will do anything to protect it: “I’m Harlem, and Harlem is me.”

Cast: Who plays Marvel’s Luke Cage?

Luke Cage is played by Mile Coulter, who reprised his role from Jessica Jones and in The Defenders . Coulter has also starred as Lemond Bishop in The Good Wife and Malcom in Ringer.

How many seasons of Marvel’s Luke Cage are there?

The series has two seasons.

How many episodes are there in a season?

There are thirteen episodes in each season.

When is Marvel’s Luke Cage set?

Luke Cage is set in New York, and the show has continuity with other Marvel films and series, featuring many of the same characters.

Where was Marvel’s Luke Cage filmed?

Across New York, including Brooklyn and Long Island City.

In what order should I watch the Marvel shows?

Netflix and Marvel have collaborated on several different series in recent years, and figuring out which to watch first can be a bit daunting.

Here’s the order you should follow:

