Where to watch and stream MythBusters – is the series on Netflix?

MythBusters is an educational TV series that aired on the Discovery Channel from 2003, and the Science Channel from 2017. In the program, the presenters test common urban myths and categorise them as Busted, Plausible or Confirmed, depending on the results of their imaginative experiments.

Where to watch MythBusters?

You can catch the series on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. Alternatively, you could buy episodes on iTunes.

Sadly, the series was removed from Netflix on 31st August 2019.

What is MythBusters about?

The factual series takes rumours, myths, news stories and movie stunts, and tests whether they could really have happened. The series was originally going to be called Tall Tales or True, but was subsequently renamed as the catchier MythBusters.

When it aired on the Discovery Channel, the series was filmed in San Francisco, USA and edited in New South Wales, Australia, but since its 2017 transfer to the Science Channel, it has been filmed in southern California.

Myths that have been ‘busted’ include: the five-second rule; that you can use an overturned boat as a submarine, as shown in Pirates of the Caribbean; that people can slip on a banana peel; that you can make a working bullet from ice; that you can shoot the hat off a cowboy without harming him (sorry, Clint Eastwood); that yodelling can cause an avalanche; and that a person can sink in quicksand.

Controversially, the making of the series has resulted in two notable accidents, the first of which occurred in Esparto California, where a large explosion took place, shocking the residents who had not been informed before hand. However, the creators of the show claim that this was for their own safety, as fans of the show who tried to watch the blast from close by would be at risk of injury.

The second controversial accident occurred in Dublin, California, when a cannonball gone rogue was accidentally blasted through a house and into a van. Luckily, no one was injured, and the crew moved their cannonball experiment to a deserted area where it was less likely to hit people or property.

Who presents MythBusters?

The series has been presented by Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage, Tory Belleci, Scottie Chapman, Kari Byron, Grant Imahara, Jon Lung, Brian Louden, and Jessi Combs.

Lung and Louden were selected as the new hosts for the 2017 revival of the show on the Science Channel after they won the spin-off show, MythBusters: The Search.

Combs, who was known as ‘the fastest woman on four wheels’, tragically died at the end of August 2019 in an accident whilst trying to break her own land-speed record in the Alford Desert. Adam Savage, her co-presenter on Mythbusters, tweeted about his sympathy for her family.

My heart goes out to her family. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019

How many seasons of MythBusters are there?

There are seventeen series, making a whopping 296 episodes.

What else to watch?

