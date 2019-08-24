It’s official! Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ Star Wars TV series

“Could you ask me in front of all of these people, all of these witnesses, could you please ask me: am I going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?” Ewan McGregor said to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy as Star Wars fans screamed from the audience of Disney’s D23 Expo.

And when she popped the question, the answer was: “Yes.”

It’s been a long time coming. There have been rumours of an Obi-Wan spin-off for years, originally as a movie – but when the Han Solo film prequel (2018’s Solo) underperformed at the box office, it seemed Disney had put Obi-Wan on ice.

However, the rumours returned when the launch of new streaming service Disney+ was announced. Could this provide a potential home for an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, fans wondered?

It turns out, it could – and Ewan McGregor, who played the character in the Star Wars prequel movies, is firmly on board. “It’s been four years of saying ‘well, I don’t know’,” he told fans. “Now I can say ‘yes, we’re going to do it’.”

Hello there! Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UfMXztiQ6b — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

With the show now officially confirmed, we can hopefully look forward to more details soon… but according to Kennedy, the scripts are already in the works and filming will begin next year.

Disney+ also has two other Star Wars TV shows on its slate: bounty hunter series The Mandalorian, and a show featuring Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One.