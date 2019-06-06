When is Murder Mystery on Netflix? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?
Everything you need to know about the comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reuniting to play a husband and wife who get framed for killing a billionaire in a new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery.
Who else is in the cast and when does the film land on Netflix?
Here’s everything you need to know…
When is Murder Mystery on Netflix?
Murder Mystery lands on Netflix on Friday 14th June 2019.
What is Murder Mystery about?
Murder Mystery follows a New York cop and his wife who get caught up in a whodunnit on a super yacht in Europe.
On a holiday intended to reinvigorate their marriage, Nick and Audrey end up having a chance encounter which leads them to being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.
Who is in the cast of Murder Mystery?
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reuniting eight years after they co-starred in the rom-com Just Go With It to play the two leads in Murder Mystery, Audrey and Nick.
Luke Evans, meanwhile, stars as viscount Charles Cavendish, Gemma Arterton as glamorous actress Grace Ballard and Terence Stamp as murder victim Malcolm Quince.
David Walliams and Adeel Akhtar will also be featuring in the movie, but their characters remain mysterious for now.
Is there a trailer for Murder Mystery?
There is indeed. Here you go…
Murder Mystery lands on Netflix on Friday 14th June 2019