Little Mix star Jesy Nelson to explore body image and mental health in new BBC3 documentary

The film will examine the "profound impact" social media is having on young people

Jesy Nelson

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is making a new documentary for BBC3 investigating body image and mental health.

The film, which has the working title Jesy Nelson: My Story, will examine how social media – and the selfies, body shaming and trolling that come with it – is having a “profound impact” on young people’s mental health.

Nelson is expected to speak about her own “very personal experiences” of mental health having lived under intense media scrutiny as a young woman in a successful girl band, as well as interviewing numerous young people.

“This is a project really close to my heart,” said Nelson. “I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.”

The documentary will premiere on BBC3 before it airs on BBC1.

More on mental health: Love Island vows to improve psychotherapy aftercare following death of Mike Thalassitis

