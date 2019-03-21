Little Mix star Jesy Nelson to explore body image and mental health in new BBC3 documentary

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is making a new documentary for BBC3 investigating body image and mental health.

The film, which has the working title Jesy Nelson: My Story, will examine how social media – and the selfies, body shaming and trolling that come with it – is having a “profound impact” on young people’s mental health.

Nelson is expected to speak about her own “very personal experiences” of mental health having lived under intense media scrutiny as a young woman in a successful girl band, as well as interviewing numerous young people.

“This is a project really close to my heart,” said Nelson. “I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.”

The documentary will premiere on BBC3 before it airs on BBC1.

