Little Mix star Jesy Nelson to explore body image and mental health in new BBC3 documentary
The film will examine the "profound impact" social media is having on young people
Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is making a new documentary for BBC3 investigating body image and mental health.
The film, which has the working title Jesy Nelson: My Story, will examine how social media – and the selfies, body shaming and trolling that come with it – is having a “profound impact” on young people’s mental health.
Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more. Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it. So I’m pleased to announce I'm making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is effecting the mental health of young people. More details coming soon. @bbcone @bbcthree
Nelson is expected to speak about her own “very personal experiences” of mental health having lived under intense media scrutiny as a young woman in a successful girl band, as well as interviewing numerous young people.
“This is a project really close to my heart,” said Nelson. “I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.”
The documentary will premiere on BBC3 before it airs on BBC1.
