Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Peter Capaldi’s final Doctor Who series available on Netflix from New Year’s Day

Peter Capaldi’s final Doctor Who series available on Netflix from New Year’s Day

Netflix users can now binge on the end of the Thirteenth Doctor's tenure in the Tardis

Peter Capaldi in Twice Upon a Time

Peter Capaldi’s final episodes of Doctor Who will land on Netflix on New Year’s Day – coinciding with the release of the drama’s festive special on BBC1.

Advertisement

Series ten of the BBC sci-fi series followed Capaldi in his last storylines as custodian of the Tardis, alongside companion Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie).

It included the Victorian-themed Thin Ice and the suspenseful Oxygen which saw the Doctor lose his sight, with David Suchet and Matt Lucas among the series’ many guest stars and Michelle Gomez and John Simm reprising their roles as the Master.

Netflix revealed their acquisition of series ten in a tweet, also announcing the streaming of BBC series Peaky Blinders and the imminent arrival of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – episodes hotly anticipated by the US sitcom’s many fans.

Advertisement

Licence fee holders can already stream Doctor Who series ten on BBC iPlayer where all episodes of Doctor Who since its revival in 2005 are currently available for fans to watch.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice