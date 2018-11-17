Netflix’s Princess Switch is already a Christmas movie hit with viewers

T’is the season for Netflix to release a barrage of brand new Christmas films for viewers and one of those festive treats is already making quite the impression.

When the trailer for The Princess Switch – a new The Prince and the Pauper meets The Parent Trap meets The Great British Bake Off offering starring High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens – first landed fans just couldn’t wait to clap eyes on it.

Set just one week before Christmas, The Princess Switch sees Hudgens starring as “Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro” and Stacy, a “commoner from Chicago”, who discover that they just so happen to look exactly like each other.

The pair both fancy a change so they decide to swap lives and, of course, chaos, mayhem, romance and magic ensue.

Now that they’ve finally seen the film, fans are already declaring it a Christmas movie hit.

#ThePrincessSwitch was so predictable, cheesy, with terrible acting… had such an obvious storyline……………. BUT I LOVED EVERY MINUTE IT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — krystal (@krystalramm) November 17, 2018

You know what’s better than one Vanessa Hudgens? Two Vanessa Hudgenses. #ThePrincessSwitch — Charlotte Lewis (@charincharge) November 17, 2018

Hallmark would never have given us the shirtless man-candy scene that #ThePrincessSwitch just busted out. Ten points for Netflix. — Alonso Duralde 🌹 (@ADuralde) November 17, 2018

Can confirm the new Vanessa Hudgens Netflix Christmas movie “The Princess Switch” is a cheesy, grown-up, Parent Trap style masterpiece and it is amazing pic.twitter.com/oEabKnlWql — Brittany McGourlay (@britmcgourlay) November 16, 2018

In fact, The Princess Switch is already generating nearly as much buzz as Netflix’s 2017 festive favourite, A Christmas Prince, a film that so carefully tread the line between awful and addictive that it actually landed its own sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, which streams from December 2018.

Oh, and did we mention that there’s a trailer for said sequel included in The Princess Switch?

Only Netflix would drop an advertisement for a cheesy Christmas movie in the middle of a cheesy Christmas movie and of course I love it. #ThePrincessSwitch #achristmasprince — Emily Messina (@HakunaMessina) November 17, 2018

Now that’s what we call clever Christmas marketing.

The Princess Switch is available to stream on Netflix