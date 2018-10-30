New Stranger Things character Robin features in Netflix’s gloriously retro season 3 teaser

Netflix has given us our first glimpse at Stranger Things season three in the form of a grainy advert for a new mall in Hawkins, Indiana featuring none other than fan favourite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

“Today, Hawkins is taking another step into the future, with the brand new Starcourt Mall,” a voice-over says as footage of Hawkins High School and the local church give way to clips of the shopping centre.

The promo then goes on to rattle off some of the shops (“The Gap”) and facilities in the mall in gloriously retro fashion over a pulsating, video game-like synth.

But the real excitement begins towards the end of the video as we get to Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, fronted by Steve (looking sweet as pie in a little sailor outfit), who delivers a half-hearted “ahoy” to the camera alongside new character Robin played by Maya Thurman-Hawke. Check it out below.

Starcourt – as has been pointed out on Twitter – looks suspiciously like the mall that the GLOW girls shot the intro for their TV series in at the beginning of season two, but hopes for a cross-over between these two 1980s Netflix universes may be a little farfetched.

A Stranger Things / GLOW crossover seems to write itself https://t.co/4DFp7TWJTM — Wrathryn VanScarindonk (@kvanaren) July 16, 2018

The end of the clip, however, could spell bad news for fans dying to see new episodes this year. Starcourt is advertised as “coming next summer”, which could be a hint that season three will not be out until summer 2019, almost a year and a half after season two dropped.

It may be a long wait, but it will likely be worth it.

Stranger Things 3 will be released on Netflix UK in 2019

This article was originally published on 16 July 2018