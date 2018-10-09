Accessibility Links

Is NCIS on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about the naval criminal investigation show

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 12: "Voices" -- An NCIS person of interest in a bribery and fraud case is found murdered after a runner is led to his body by a strange voice. Also, McGee and Delilah disagree on whether to find out the baby's sex or keep it a surprise, on NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderramma, Mark Harmon, Rocky Carroll. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It’s the show that centres on a group investigating crimes involving the US Navy and Marine Corps, led by laconic investigator Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and including the likes of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander), Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

How to watch NCIS online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: "One Man's Trash" - Gibbs and Ducky see an antique war stick on television that could be the missing murder weapon to a 16-year-old cold case, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Mike Wolfe of "American Pickers"? guest stars as himself. Pictured: Mark Harmon, Emily Wickersham. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Originally called Navy NCIS (the “Navy” was dropped after everyone released the “N” in “NCIS” stands for “Naval), the show has made a splash with its 14 seasons, earning two spin-off series, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Although viewing figures slowly built, it was only six years after first broadcast that the series rocketed in popularity. Each episode now pulls in over 12 million US viewers.

The series is not currently available on Netflix UK. However, series nine of the show is currently airing on Channel 5 and on Fox.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

