When is BoJack Horseman season five released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, an animation about a nihilistic, washed-up actor (who happens to be an anthropomorphic horse), is coming back for a fifth season this Autumn.

Season four applied some gentle brakes to the downward spiral of Will Arnett’s protagonist, with the introduction of the young Hollyhock (whom he initially thought to be his biological daughter) providing some much-needed stability in his life.

When is season 5 of BoJack Horseman released on Netflix?

BoJack himself announced on Twitter, via a sarky message to a fan, that the new season would be released on Friday 14th September.

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

This was followed by a tongue-in-cheek exchange with the Netflix US account, who admonished him for revealing the date.

bojack…we talked about this — Netflix US (@netflix) June 27, 2018

do i have to revoke your twitter privileges — Netflix US (@netflix) June 27, 2018

Is there a trailer?

There sure is. Netflix released a first look at season five for BoJack on Tuesday 4th September.

Who is in the cast?

Though Netflix has not officially confirmed the cast for the new season, it is expected that the regulars from last year will all be returning.

Will Arnett will undoubtedly be back as the titular anti-hero, alongside Alison Brie (GLOW, Mad Men), who plays his one-time love interest and ghostwriter Diane, and Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul as his asexual best friend and frequent houseguest Todd.

Amy Sedaris is also expected to return as BoJack’s ex-girlfriend and ex-agent Princess Carolyn, alongside happy-go-lucky golden retriever Mr Peanutbutter (Paul F Tomkins).

On top of this lot, comedian Aparna Nancherla will more than likely be back as teenage horse Hollyhock, and we can probably expect some more celebrity guest appearances (Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Jessica Biel, Sharon Horgan, Olivia Wilde, Ed Helms, Kristen Bell, Paul McCartney, Daniel Radcliffe and Ricky Gervais have all had recurring or cameo roles).

What is going to happen?

*Spoilers for BoJack Horseman season 4 to follow*

Season four saw BoJack make some personal progress for the first time in the show’s run – and we’re hoping that this will continue into the new season.

In the finale, it was revealed that Hollyhock, who BoJack initially believed to be his biological daughter, is actually his sister – a lovechild born from the relationship between his father and the family maid. Over the course of the season he learned the importance of this familial relationship (as his abusive mother deteriorated into senility) – and the two shared a tender moment in the finale as Hollyhock assured him that she wanted him to stay in her life despite the revelation.

BoJack will also be back at work, having signed up to a new TV show to help out Princess Carolyn, who, in a moment of desperation, had forged his signature on a contract in an effort to revive her floundering career.

It’s also likely that we’ll see the recent tumult in Diane and Mr Peanutbutter’s marriage come to a head. Their relationship has been weathering a storm since season three, and in last year’s finale Diane seemed to suggest that making it work was becoming too much effort.

There’ll probably be an animal pun or two, too.

