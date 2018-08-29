Accessibility Links

What time does Andy Murray play in the US Open today and how can I watch?

Everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch the returning British champion in action

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates his victory in his men's singles first round match against James Duckworth of Australia on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) TL

Hip surgery recovery may have forced him to pull out of Wimbledon 2018, but Andy Murray is back in action at this year’s US Open.

In fact, the former champ has already won his first-round match – his first grand slam outing in nearly 14 months – against Australia’s James Duckworth.

But who’s Murray playing next? And how do you get to see it? Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis ace’s games and how to watch them…

When is Andy Murray’s next US Open 2018 match?

Murray’s next clash of the tournament is at 6:15pm BST on Wednesday 29th August 2018.

Murray is set to play 34-year-old Fernando Verdasco, a Spaniard ranked 32 in the world. Due to his 14-month absence from major tournaments, Murray is ranked 382.

Fernando Verdasco
Fernando Verdasco

Murray has played Verdasco in 14 games, winning all but one, a 2009 Australian fourth-round match.

How can I watch Andy Murray play in the US open?

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights for the tournament, and will stream around 12 hours of tennis each day, with commentary and coverage from Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker, amongst others.

Prime subscribers can watch all of the action as part of their existing subscription – and non-subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to watch the open.

Where is Andy Murray playing in the US Open?

The championship is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York.

How can I buy tickets to see the US Open 2018?

Tickets are available through TicketMaster, and can be purchased here.

