Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Ricky Gervais creates new black comedy After Life for Netflix

Ricky Gervais creates new black comedy After Life for Netflix

The six part series will star Gervais as a suicidal widower who instead decides to take his grief out on the world around him

Ricky Gervais new Netflix stand-up show Humanity (Netflix, JG)

Ricky Gervais has signed on to create a six-part Netflix series, and it is very much in step with his “two fingers to the world” attitude in recent years.

Advertisement

The black comedy will see Gervais star as widower Tony, who, after contemplating taking his own life, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The comedian confirmed on Twitter that the show begins production this week. He serves as creator, director, executive producer and, of course, star. There is no word yet on whether any of his old pals from The Office / Extras / Derek will be joining him in the cast, though we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a Gervais and Karl Pilkington reunion.

Advertisement

Gervais has entered a lucrative partnership with the streaming giants. His first standup special in years, Humanity, debuted on the service in March – and a second is on the way.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about After Life

Ricky Gervais new Netflix stand-up show Humanity (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Amanda Abbington and Michael C Hall in Safe, Netflix, SL

Meet the cast of Netflix’s Safe

attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England.

Is this who’s playing Prince Charles in The Crown?

(RT/FC)

Dexter’s Michael C Hall and Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington unite in killer double act for Netflix’s Safe

Mark Strong, Deep State (Fox, EH)

Deep State’s Mark Strong on playing footie with Damian Lewis and (almost) scoring against Arsenal’s goalie

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more