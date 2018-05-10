Ricky Gervais creates new black comedy After Life for Netflix

The six part series will star Gervais as a suicidal widower who instead decides to take his grief out on the world around him

Ricky Gervais has signed on to create a six-part Netflix series, and it is very much in step with his “two fingers to the world” attitude in recent years.

The black comedy will see Gervais star as widower Tony, who, after contemplating taking his own life, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The comedian confirmed on Twitter that the show begins production this week. He serves as creator, director, executive producer and, of course, star. There is no word yet on whether any of his old pals from The Office / Extras / Derek will be joining him in the cast, though we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a Gervais and Karl Pilkington reunion.

Gervais has entered a lucrative partnership with the streaming giants. His first standup special in years, Humanity, debuted on the service in March – and a second is on the way.