The Russo Brothers tease first look at new Tom Holland movie Cherry

The directing duo behind the Avengers films have shared a first-look at Tom Holland as a wannabe army medic in Cherry.

Cherry

The Russo Brothers have teased their upcoming crime drama Cherry with a first-look at Tom Holland as a wannabe army medic.

Filmmaking duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who are best known for directing various Captain America and Avengers films, released a clip of the upcoming feature in which Holland plays a former army medic suffering with PTSD who starts robbing banks to pay for his opioids addiction.

“We’d like to introduce you to Cherry,” the brothers tweeted alongside the 80-second video, which shows Holland’s character signing up for the US Army after being broken up with by his girlfriend.

Based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Cherry is set for theatrical release in February before arriving on Apple TV in March.

Walker, who wrote his debut novel from prison, released Cherry 2018, following an unnamed narrator as he signs up to fight in the Iraq War before returning home and becoming a serial bank robber to support his opioid addiction.

The film features Midsommar’s Jack Reynor, The Sopranos’ Michael Rispoli, The Revenant’s Forrest Goodluck, The Goldbergs’ Kelli Berglund among others in supporting roles.

Towards the end of December, the Russo Brothers provided various first-look images of Holland as Cherry, writing on Twitter: “Only @TomHolland1996 could have played this character with the range, intensity, warmth, humour, tragedy and pathos required.”

Holland previously worked with the directing duo on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which he played Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Cherry is released in theatres on 26th February and arrives on Apple TV on 12th March. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

