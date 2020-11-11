After the first movie made well over one billion dollars at the global box office, it should be no surprise that a sequel to Captain Marvel is on the way.

The character is seemingly the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and looks set to be a major player as the franchise marches on to new stories in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

It appears that Marvel Studios are looking to go in a new direction with the character, with Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck confirmed not to be returning for the next chapter.

Instead, Nia DaCosta is stepping into the director’s chair for the upcoming blockbuster, a hot name from the indie circuit who is also the driving force behind upcoming horror remake Candyman.

It remains to be seen exactly how Captain Marvel 2 fits into the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, but fans are already wildly speculating some exciting ideas about where the story could go.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

The film is currently slated for a 8th July 2022 release date, meaning there’s still some time to go until the character comes flying back into cinemas.

However, it’s possible that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could result in a delay further down the line, so we’ll keep this page updated as the situation develops.

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

Some fans have speculated that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before the likes of Avengers: Endgame, filling in the considerable space between the character’s origin and eventual reappearance – similar in concept to Wonder Woman: 1984.

However, given that Kevin Feige seems keen to usher in a new age of Marvel heroes, it seems more likely that the film will take place in the modern day, perhaps linking with upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The eponymous teen superhero, who will be played by actress Iman Vellani, has an origin story tied directly to Carol Danvers, meaning she could well join the supporting cast of Captain Marvel 2.

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is writing the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

That’s particularly notable as WandaVision will reintroduce Monica Rambeau as an adult played by Teyonah Parris, following her introduction in Captain Marvel as a young girl in the ’90s.

In terms of villains, there’s a good chance that the Kree and the Skrulls will return in the upcoming sequel, with the war between the two species being a big part of Marvel lore.

Who is in the cast of Captain Marvel 2?

While Brie Larson will be back in the title role, the supporting cast is more of a guessing game at this point in time.

It’s quite possible that we could see appearances from the aforementioned Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) and Teynoah Parris (Monica Rambeau), but this has not yet been confirmed.

Jude Law’s villainous Yon-Rogg made it out of the first film alive so he could potentially reprise his role, although there’s a chance that the creative team will want to move on to more threatening villains.

