Harry Potter star Tom Felton teases reunion to celebrate 19th anniversary of first film

It may have been nine years since Harry Potter last appeared on the big screen, but franchise star Tom Felton has revealed that he has plans for a cast reunion.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor best known for playing Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy, said that he’s planning a “digital celebration” to mark the first film’s 19th anniversary.

“I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything’s alright,” he said.

“It’s been nice because it’s the 19th-year anniversary on November 14th, so I’m planning some sort of digital celebration…I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really.”

The 33-year-old appeared in all eight films in the franchise, winning two ‘Best Villain’ MTV Movie Awards in 2009 and 2010 for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy.

Speaking about the renewed popularity of his character on social media app TikTok, Felton said that he thinks it’s “awesome” that Draco still continues to be recognised despite not being “particularly the most popular” when the films were released.

“He’s great. He has so many layers, he’s misunderstood, he’s also a bit of a git,” Felton said about Draco. “He needs a hug really. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he needs a bit of affection. Either way, I’m highly flattered and intend to do my best to satisfy that desire.”

Since appearing in the blockbuster franchise, Felton has starred in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The CW’s The Flash and more recently, Netflix‘s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

