All the films still getting a 2020 UK release in cinemas

It’s been a difficult year for cinema, with COVID forcing theatre doors to close and film releases facing multiple delays – but hopefully things are about to change.

With UK cinemas planning to open for the release of Tenet in late August, a number of studios have resisted the urge to push titles back even further – films like The French Dispatch and Death on the Nile are still scheduled for October.

That being said, a variety of titles have been postponed to later in the year or 2021, with some scrapping theatrical releases altogether and heading for on-demand platforms (à la Mulan).

Cinema-lovers needn’t fear however, as there are plenty of films still set to hit the big screen this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movies of 2020…

August 2020

Unhinged

Date of release: 21st August

Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Director: Derrick Borte

Unhinged follows divorced single mother Rachel (Pistorius) who realises she is being stalked by an unstable stranger, played by Russell Crowe, after the two started arguing from their cars at a red light. In this psychological thriller, Rachel is forced into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the stranger, who is determined to teach her a lesson after their road-rage incident.

Tenet

Date of release: 26th August

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Director: Christopher Nolan

From the director behind Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Dunkirk, Tenet tells the story of the unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) – an agent who is “fighting for the survival of the entire world”, tasked with preventing World War III. He must do so armed with just one word – Tenet.

The New Mutants

Date of release: 28th August

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blue Hunt

Director: Josh Boone

Based on the Marvel Comics group of the same name, The New Mutants looks at five young mutants who are being kept in a strange facility while they discover their own powers.

September 2020

The King’s Man

Date of release: 18th September

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Date of release: 23rd September

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi

Director: Dean Parisot

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their respective roles as Bill and Ted after almost 30 years in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the middle-aged duo who are warned by a time-travelling visitor from the future that they must create a song to save the Earth in just 78 minutes.

October 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

Date of release: 2 October

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Director: Patty Jenkins

Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).

The War with Grandpa

Studio 101

Date of release: 9th October

Cast: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech marin

Director: Tim Hill

In this upcoming family comedy, Peter Decker (Fegley) wages a prank war on his grandfather (De Niro) after he’s forced to let him stay in his room.

Kajillionaire

Focus Features

Date of release: 9th October

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins

Director: Miranda July

This crime comedy-drama follows Old Dolio Dyne (Wood), the 26-year-old daughter of two con artists who begins to question the criminal path she’s been brought up to take in life.

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 16th October

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

Candyman

Date of release: 16th October

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta

Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman– the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

Death on the Nile

Disney

Date of release: 23rd October

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.

Connected

Date of release: 23rd October

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

Director: Mike Rianda

Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.

November 2020

Black Widow

Disney

Date of release: 6th November

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

No Time to Die

Date of release: 12th November

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris

Director: Cary Jojo Fukunaga

In Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time To Die, 007 is enlisted by CIA officer Felix Leiter who asks him to search for a missing scientist.

Deep Water

Date of release: 13th November

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Director: Adrian Lyne

In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.

Soul

Date of release: 20th November

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett

Director: Pete Docter

In this latest Pixar film, Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who has dreamed of performing jazz onstage, but before he gets the chance to, his soul is separated from his body after an unfortunate accident. Gardner must work with other souls to return to Earth before his body dies.

Happiest Season

Date of release: 25th November

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy

Director: Clea DuVall

In Happiest Season, Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party, but realises that her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents yet.

December

The Empty Man

Getty

Date of release: 4th December 2020

Cast: James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, Marin Ireland, Aaron Poole

Director: David Prior

Based on the comic book series of the same name, this supernatural horror follows an ex-police officer who, whilst investigating the case of a missing girl, comes across a secretive group trying to summon a horrifying supernatural entity.

Free Guy

Date of release: 11th December

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

Dune

CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS.

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

Director: Denis Villeneuve

In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.

Coming 2 America

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan

Director: Craig Brewer

In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.

West Side Story

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez

Director: Steven Spielberg

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

The Croods 2: A New Age

Date of release: 23rd December 2020

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage

Director: Joel Crawford

This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.

Now moved to 2021:

Without Remorse – 26th February 2021

BIOS – 16th April 2021

A Quiet Place Part II – 23rd April 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong – 21st May 2021

Top Gun: Maverick – 2nd July 2021

