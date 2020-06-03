Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been desperately missing the cinema in recent weeks – with more than two months having passed since the nation’s cinemas closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And although some chains have announced plans to open up again in July, it seems likely that it will be a while before cinema-going habits are truly back to normal.

With that in mind, we’re starting the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a new initiative based around some of the best movies showing on telly.

The concept is simple: each week we’ll choose a film showing on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we’ll encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting along with some interesting facts and trivia, asking you for to share your thoughts about the film we’ve chosen using the hashtag #RTFilmClub and running some new content revealing some interesting insights into the film of the week.

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be releasing a video discussion between two of our experts, which will go live straight after the film has finished airing on TV.

Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation

To kick things off, we’ve opted for 2006 Bond flick Casino Royale – still regarded by many as Daniel Craig’s finest outing as 007.

And with Craig’s final Bond film No Time to Die having been delayed by the pandemic, there’s no better time to go back and revisit the one that started it all.

You can watch the film on Saturday 6th June at 8:30pm on ITV – join us for an evening of explosive action with Mr. Bond!

