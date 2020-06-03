Best movies on NOW TV to watch now (June 2020)

When it comes to choosing a film to watch, sometimes the choice can overwhelming – there are so many different great films in a variety of genres readily available on a range of streaming platforms.

To help make that choice a little bit easier for you, we’ve put together a list of some of the best movies available on NOW TV, featuring classics and modern releases in just about every possible genre.

Last updated 2nd June 2020 Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) Quentin Tarantino tends to be a “love him or loathe him” type of filmmaker, and his latest effort was no exception, proving predictably divisive when it was released in the summer of 2019. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as ageing actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his friend and stunt double Cliff Booth, the film chronicles one day in Hollywood in the February of 1969 and then, crucially, one evening six months later. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood does a tremendous job of creating a fully realised period setting, and also stars an excellent performance from Margot Robbie as real life actress Sharon Tate – it’s not for everyone, but if you love Tarantino, and you love Hollywood – then this is sure to go down a treat. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Rocketman (2019) Throughout the years, many famous musicians have been handed the biopic treatment – so many, in fact, that the entire genre was mercilessly parodied in the 2007 film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Rocketman differs to many of these biopics in its approach, however, in that it is a bonafide all-singing, all-dancing musical – with Taron Egerton giving an electrifying performance in the lead role as Elton John. The film charts the Your Song singer’s rise to fame and his collaboration with Bernie Taupin, but also doesn’t shy away from more serious topics – focusing on the star as he battles drug and alcohol addictions and comes to terms with his sexuality. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review The Favourite (2018) A period drama like no other, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film saw Olivia Colman bag an Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne – and that performance is just one of many things that are great about this off-kilter comedy. The film largely centres on a battle for the affections of Queen Anne between her right-hand woman Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and newcomer to the estate -and Sarah’s cousin – Abigail (Emma Stone). As the Queen’s health rapidly deteriorates, the rivalry over who serves her becomes increasingly volatile – with very interesting consequences. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Avengers: Endgame (2019) A whole host of the Avengers films are available on NOW TV, but it’s this climatic triumph which is the pick of the bunch. Endgame quickly became the highest grossing film of all time following it’s release last year – and nearly all of the millions who flocked to see it were left satisfied about how it wrapped up an arc which had been gestating for over a decade. Including the final outings of some of the franchise’s biggest stars in addition to some excellent performances from cast members who are only just getting started, the film is an ambitious, action-packed spectacle – and when, it comes down to it, it packs a huge emotional punch as well. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) Marielle Heller has developed a reputation for packing her films with a great degree of warmth, and that is certainly the case in this retelling of the true story of celebrity biographer, Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy). Based on Israel’s 2008 confessional memoir of the same name, the films follows the writer as she aims to get her career back on track by forging letters from dead writers with the help of her eccentric friend Jack (Richard E Grant). Amongst its many virtues, the film features exceptional acting – with both McCarthy and Grant having been Oscar nominated for their performances. Watch on NOW TV Us (2019) When it came to following up his monumental 2017 hit Get Out, the pressure was always going to be on for Jordan Peele – but he more than delivered with this chilling doppelgänger horror movie. It focuses on a family who, while enjoying what they intended to be a relaxing vacation, find that they are being haunted by creepy figures who bear a striking resemblance to them – and who soon begin violently attacking them. As with Peele’s first feature, this film serves as a socio-political allegory, while it also features an incredible dual performance – one of the best in recent memory – from Lupita Nyong’o. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Eighth Grade (2019) It’s hard to believe that this coming-of-age drama was comedian Bo Burnham’s directorial debut – it’s an incredibly assured film and one which looks like it could have been made by a filmmaking veteran. Elsie Fisher stars as Kayla Day, an introverted teenager who struggles with social anxiety and frequently posts videos she’s made online. As every good coming-of-age film does, Eight Grade charts Kayla’s journey to self-acceptance and the discover of who she really is, while also focusing on her relationship with her kind single father – culminating in one tear-jerking scene in their back garden. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review

Unforgiven (1992) This epic revisionist Western is often regarded as one of Clint Eastwood’s finest moments – both as director and star. The films focuses on ageing outlaw William Munny, who returns for one last job – years after he seemed to have left his career as a vicious gunfighter behind. The movies frequently appears on lists of the finest films ever made and picked up four Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Director. The supporting cast also features a wealth of acting talent, including Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Richard Harris. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Rambo: First Blood (1982) There are now five films in the Rambo franchise – most of which you can find on NOW TV – but the original remains the best of the bunch. Starring Sylvester Stallone in the now iconic role, the film focuses on struggling Vietnam war veteran John Rambo who is wrongfully arrested following an incident in a small town and escapes into the mountains, with the town’s cruel sheriff and his cronies hot on his tail. The film is one of many that were released in the ’70s and ’80s centring on traumatised Vietnam vets – and it remains one of the best known and most revered. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Notting Hill (1999) Richard Curtis’ much loved rom-com stars Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts at the very top of their game, and remains one of the most popular films in the genre – having briefly become the highest-grossing British film of all time following its 1999 release. Grant stars as bookseller William, whose life is changed when high profile American actress Anna Scott (Roberts) walks into his shop. The two quickly fall in love, but, this being a rom-com, it’s not all smooth sailing, and their different social statuses cause on or two problems. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review Groundhog Day (1990) Bill Murray has played many iconic roles during his career and his turn as grumpy weatherman Phil Connors in Harold Ramis classic 1990 comedy is amongst the best of them. The film centres on Phil’s trip to cover a small town’s annual festival, which quickly goes wrong when he discovers that he has somehow ended up in a time loop that forces him to repeatedly live the same day. His only way out? Discovering the error of his ways and fixing his obnoxious, cynical attitude. Watch on NOW TV Read our full review The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Wes Anderson films are extremely distinctive, and this 2001 comedy remains one of the best examples of his trademark style. Following a family of once high achievers who have fallen on harder times, having failed to deliver on their promise as child geniuses. When the family’s patriarch, Royal (Gene Hackman) discovers that his ex-wife has plans to remarry, he makes one last ditch attempt to bring them all together again – by pretending that he has a terminal illness. The films features an impressive ensemble cast, including Hackman, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Danny Glover, Anjelica Huston and Bill Murray. Watch on NOW TV