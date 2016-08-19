If you’re a British, European or otherwise non-American TV fan worried about missing out on BBC America’s new detective series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, then fear not – because streaming service Netflix has announced that it’ll be making the new show available in all non-US territories.

Described by showrunner Robert Cooper as “a combination of Supernatural, Sherlock, and Doctor Who,” the series stars Samuel Barnett as the titular sleuth and Elijah Wood as his reluctant sidekick, and is written by Chronicle screenwriter Max Landis in an adaptation of the original novels by Douglas Adams.