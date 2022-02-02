It makes perfect sense that the list should begin with the most obvious pick: Groundhog Day itself. The films centres on weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself inexplicably forced to relive the same day over and over again while covering the titular holiday in the small Pennsylvanian town of Punxsutawney.

Whilst in this predicament, Phil goes through various stages from frustration to hedonism to nihilism to acceptance to realisation and each one of these stages is thrilling to watch again and again, with the jokes coming thick and fast throughout. Bill Murray, who is generally a pretty rewatchable presence in whichever film he's starring in, is typically hilarious in the lead role, while Andie MacDowell is a delight as his colleague and love interest Rita Hanson.

Several time loop comedies have been released in the years since Harold Ramis' masterpiece first arrived in 1993, and while some of them – including recent gem Palm Springs – have been very successful, none have ever topped the magnificence of this bonafide comedy classic. It's a doozy!

– Patrick Cremona, Writer