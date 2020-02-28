When is Jennifer Lawrence movie Don’t Look Up on Netflix?

After winning an Oscar, starring in several franchises and experiencing a few red carpet falls, Jennifer Lawrence dropped off the acting radar somewhat after 2017. 2020 seems to be the year of her comeback however as she teams up with comedy-turned-prestige director Adam McKay for a Netflix film about the end of the world, which is supposedly a comedy.

Here’s what we know so far about Don’t Look Up…

When is Don’t Look Up on Netflix?

The film is scheduled to hit the streaming service in 2020, though probably towards the end of the year seeing as filming takes place as late as April.

Who is in the cast of Don’t Look Up?

There’s only one cast member announced for Don’t Look Up so far, but it’s a big one: Jennifer Lawrence.

Other cast members are yet to be announced, though we’d expect another big name to star as Lawrence’s fellow astronomer.

What’s Don’t Look Up about?

Don’t Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who discover an asteroid is on course to destroy Earth, and have to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind – which presumably involves several humorous mishaps and awkward interviews.

The film is being written and directed by Adam McKay, who honed his comedy chops helming films such as Step Brothers and Anchorman, but has recently directed Oscar fare such as The Big Short and Vice.

McKay says: “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”