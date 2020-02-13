A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is officially being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson keen to return as Carol Danvers.

The previous film was significant for being the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no surprise that another solo outing is being planned for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

The film is currently slated for a potential 2022 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter – meaning that we don’t have too long to wait until the return of Carol Danvers.

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One thing we know: it will be set after the first Captain Marvel. However, what’s still being decided is whether it will take place before or after her second appearance (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a good chance that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her.

Larson has expressed interest in the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been building a huge fanbase in the comic-reading world, hence the character getting her own series on Disney+.

It might seem obvious to make a film that truly integrates Danvers into the established, contemporary setting that most others already occupy, but it’s also been suggested that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before Avengers: Endgame, whether it directly leads into the events of the crossover or it could once again take place in the nineties.

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is also in talks to pen the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You can expect Brie Larson to return, but there’s a very good chance that she’ll be joined by an entirely new cast of characters. It’s been suggested by Larson herself that a sequel could feature the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Maybe this implies some kind of cross-pollination with the upcoming show on Disney+, but not much has been said.

