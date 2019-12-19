Jackass to return with fourth movie – and the release date has been revealed

Practical joke fans rejoice: Jackass is returning to theatres for what will surely be a ridiculous and outrageous fourth movie.

Paramount confirmed the news by announcing a 5th March 2021 release date, meaning fans only have to wait a year and a half to see Johnny Knoxville and co back on the big screen.

Jackass is a stunt-prank reality series that started as a TV show in 2000, created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine. It featured daredevil cast members performing outrageous stunts or playing public pranks on each other, and lasted for three seasons on MTV.

Paramount first took the series to the big screen in 2002, with the last instalment Jackass 3D releasing in November 2010. The films grossed over $300million worldwide.

Spin-off film Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa focused on Johnny Knoxville’s grandpa character in 2013, and several television spin-offs were produced including Wildboyz and Viva La Bam.

Since then, Knoxville has had acting roles in The Last Stand and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tremaine directed this year’s The Dirt while Spike Jonze directed Her and Where the Wild Things are.

Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy are expected to return, two decades on from when they started pulling pranks and performing crazy stunts.

This will be the first Jackass film since the tragic death of Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011.

Jackass 4 is scheduled to release on 5th March 2021