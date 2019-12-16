Olly Murs joins Will Smith and Tom Holland in cast of Spies In Disguise

The name’s Murs: Olly Murs. The hit singer-songwriter is set to voice a character the upcoming family animation Spies in Disguise, joining an impressive array of stars, including Will Smith, Tom Holland and Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan.

The role, reported to be a small cameo appearance, sees Murs play ‘Junior Agent #1’. Speaking about the part, he said: “I loved being a junior agent for Will Smith!”

He added: “What a great job, and it was a lot of fun. Maybe if I’m lucky I can graduate to a fully-fledged agent next time!”

Spies in Disguise tells the story of elite super spy Lance Sterling (Smith) and socially maladjusted scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), who designs and builds all of Lance’s incredible gadgets.

Suave and sophisticated, Lance is Walter’s exact opposite. When events take a twist, however, the bickering duo must rely on each other in order to save the day – and the world.

Produced by Twentieth Century Fox, the movie features a cast of popular names, including Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel), DJ Khaled and Masi Oka (Heroes). Country singer Reba McEntire and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will also star.

Murs first made his name as the runner-up on the sixth series of reality singing contest The X Factor in 2009. He went on to sell more than 25 million records, earning four No.1 singles, and can currently be seen as a coach on ITV’s The Voice, along with will.i.am, Meghan Trainor and Sir Tom Jones.

Spies in Disguise is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 26th December 2019