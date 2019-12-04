Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. New Planet of the Apes project planned with Maze Runner director

New Planet of the Apes project planned with Maze Runner director

Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly keen for another reboot of the franchise as soon as possible

apes

Maze Runner director Wes Ball will helm a new Planet of the Apes film as Disney CEO Bob Iger looks towards further expanding the franchise.

Advertisement

The most recent trilogy of films, comprised of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, drew to a close in 2017, and Iger is reportedly keen for another reboot as soon as possible.

Following the Fox-Disney merger, this will be the first Fox property that Disney has developed into a new film.

Little has so far been revealed about the plot, whether it might share continuity with previous entries in the franchise, or even include some of the same actors.

Ball had previously been working on an adaption of graphic novel Mouse Guard for Fox, but plans for that project were shelved soon after the merger.

In total there have been nine feature films in the franchise since the original Planet of the Apes was released to much fanfare in 1968, in addition to a 1974 television series and a 1975 animated series.

Advertisement

War for the Planet of the Apes was released in 2017 to critical acclaim and praised extensively for its motion-capture work. It was directed by Matt Reeves and starred Andy Serkis in the lead role.

Tags

All about War for the Planet of the Apes

apes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

18081676-low_res-the-war-of-the-worlds

The War of the Worlds screenwriter discusses THAT big episode 1 twist

Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis confirmed as Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman

US actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Batman 2021 cast | Who stars in the DC Comics reboot?

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis join The Batman as Penguin and Alfred