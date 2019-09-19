When is Zombieland: Double Tap released? Are the original cast back for the sequel? Is there a trailer?

It’s been ten years since beloved horror comedy Zombieland was released, but it’s finally returning for a sequel – with its entire all-star cast in tow.

Advertisement

Oscar-winner Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin are back as survivors in a world overrun by zombies.

Find out everything you need to know about the sequel below.

When is Zombieland: Double Tap released in cinemas?

The sequel will be released in UK and US cinemas on 18th October 2019.

Is there a trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap?

Yes – check it out below.

Who is in the cast of Zombieland: Double Tap?

The band of misfits from the original are all back, including Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus, Emma Stone’s Wichita and Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock.

New additions include Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia.

What is going to happen in Zombieland: Double Tap?

The film will be set ten years after the original, with Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock still traversing the Undead States of America together. According to the official synopsis, the zombies have evolved since the first film, meaning they may need a rulebook for survival.

Advertisement

As the trailer reveals, they encounter a slew of new survivors, and have to track Little Rock down after she runs away with a hippie.