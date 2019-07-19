Beyoncé’s The Lion King Gifted album is finally here – full track list and artists

Beyoncé’s new album The Lion King: The Gift is finally here.

The second album released to coincide with The Lion King live-action remake, in which she voices Nala, features a range of African artists. Queen B is executive-producer on the movie too so it makes sense that she’s written a new track ‘Spirit’ which features on the 14-track album too.

Beyoncé has four tracks on the album alongside collaborations with African singers – Blue Ivy even pops up! Some of Nigeria’s top Afrobeats stars including Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, and Yemi Alade feature as well as Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. Ghana’s Shatta Wale, Cameroon’s Salatiel and South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly are also on the soundtrack.

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” Beyoncé told Good Morning America. She also dubbed the album a “love letter to Africa”.

Beyoncé also includes Swahili phrases just like the original songs did in 1994. Her song Spirit begins “Uishi kwa mda mrefu Mfalme” meaning “Long live the King” and the music video for Spirit sees the star don authentic African clothing and accessories from Senegal.

The Gift is a separate album to the official soundtrack that was released last week. The official album includes the classic songs from Can You Feel the Love Tonight to Circle of Life as well as Elton John’s new song.

The Lion King: The Gift full track list

balance (Mufasa interlude)

1. BIGGER

The Stars (Mufasa Interlude)

2. FIND YOUR WAY BACK

uncle scar (scar interlude)

3. DON’T JEALOUS ME

danger (young simba & young nala interlude)

4. JA ARA E

run away (scar and young simba interlude)

5. NILE

new lesson (timon, pumbaa & young simba interlude)

6. MOOD 4 EVA

reunited (nala & simba interlude)

7. WATER

8. BROWN SKIN GIRL (feat. Blue Ivy Carter)

come home (nala interlude)

9. KEYS TO THE KINDOM

follow me (Rafiki interlude)

10. ALREADY

remember (mufasa interlude)

11. OTHERSIDE

war (nala interlude)

12. MY POWER (feat Naja)

surrender (simba & scar interlude)

13. SCAR

i’m home (mufasa, sarabi & simba interlude)

14. SPIRIT (From Disney’s The Lion King)

The Lion King: The Gift and the movie The Lion King are both out now.