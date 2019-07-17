Accessibility Links

  4. Who should play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Who should play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Harry Styles has been tipped for the role - but is he the right man for the job?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid has found its Ariel in young popstar Halle Bailey – but who will play Prince Eric?

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has been tipped for the role, with The Hollywood Reporter suggesting that he is in “early negotiations” to star as the man who Ariel saves from drowning, with whom she subsequently falls in love.

But Styles, at 25, is six years older than 19-year-old Bailey. Would a younger, up-and-coming actor suit the role better? Or is Styles the perfect man to fill Eric’s soggy shoes?

Check out our top picks for the role, and vote in our poll below.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)
Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)

The broody star might be a little too goth for the role, but he would still likely be a popular choice.

Tye Sheridan

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Tye Sheridan arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Sheridan’s star is well and truly on the rise after his turn in X-Men’s Dark Phoenix earlier this summer.

Tom Holland

spider-man-far-from-home

He’s already part of the Disney family, and he has no problem passing as a teenager. It might be difficult for him to take time out of filming future MCU appearances, but he’d suit the role quite well.

Felix Mallard

LOS ANGELES - JULY 17: "Scrubbing" Jake and Claire attempt to follow Cooper's minimalist lifestyle by"Scrubbing" their home of all their old and forgotten belongings. However, they find that letting go of the past is harder than it seems, on HAPPY TOGETHER, Monday, Oct. 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Felix Mallard (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Neighbours star has already broke America with a role in sitcom Happy Together. Could this be his big break into blockbuster cinema?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Late Late Show
He’s Harry Styles.

