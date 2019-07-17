Who should play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Disney’s The Little Mermaid has found its Ariel in young popstar Halle Bailey – but who will play Prince Eric?

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has been tipped for the role, with The Hollywood Reporter suggesting that he is in “early negotiations” to star as the man who Ariel saves from drowning, with whom she subsequently falls in love.

But Styles, at 25, is six years older than 19-year-old Bailey. Would a younger, up-and-coming actor suit the role better? Or is Styles the perfect man to fill Eric’s soggy shoes?

Check out our top picks for the role, and vote in our poll below.

Timothée Chalamet

The broody star might be a little too goth for the role, but he would still likely be a popular choice.

Tye Sheridan

Sheridan’s star is well and truly on the rise after his turn in X-Men’s Dark Phoenix earlier this summer.

Tom Holland

He’s already part of the Disney family, and he has no problem passing as a teenager. It might be difficult for him to take time out of filming future MCU appearances, but he’d suit the role quite well.

Felix Mallard

The 21-year-old Neighbours star has already broke America with a role in sitcom Happy Together. Could this be his big break into blockbuster cinema?

Harry Styles

He’s Harry Styles.