When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas? Is Chris Pine in the cast? What’s the plot?

Diana’s back! After smashing records with her first critically-acclaimed solo outing and becoming the standout star of both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman is returning to screens.

Once again directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 2 will see the Amazonian superhero battle a new enemy 70 years after the events of her first standalone film.

Who exactly is the new villain? And which characters from the 2017 film will make the huge time jump to its sequel?

Find out everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984 below.

When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas?

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set for a June 5th, 2020 release date. Previously it was scheduled for release in November 2019, but the movie was shifted to the summer, as star Gad Gadot tweeted.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨🙅‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about? What will happen?

Set in – you’re not going to believe this – 1984, the film will see Diana Prince come up against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and pray Cheetah won’t be anything like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot will once again don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess, while Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor.

That’s right, Steve Trevor – the First World War pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – will appear in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback, either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in a 1980s setting…

Just how could Steve be alive and not aged well into his 90s? Fans have theorised he’ll appear as some sort of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his death.

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins also released a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has also been cast in an undisclosed role. Could this perhaps be Ed Indelicato, Diana’s ally in the police department, the character Pascal played in the failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot?

Other confirmed cast members include Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as Diana’s mother and aunt respectively (reprising their roles from the first film, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and child actress Oakley Bull cast in as-yet-unknown roles.

There’s also a chance original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the film sequel, with the actor previously saying she was in talks with Jenkins.

Is there a trailer for Wonder Woman 1984?

Sadly not, though Gadot did reveal some behind-the-scenes pictures when the film wrapped in December 2018.

And Jenkins tweeted this picture of Gal Gadot against a psychedelic background as a commiseration to fans when studio WB made the call not to attend 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Note that new and improved golden body armour…