Renee Zellweger is very keen for Bridget Jones 4: “If they call me, I’ll go running”

Talks are underway for a film adaptation of Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones book Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones (Sky)

Renée Zellweger is definitely up for a fourth Bridget Jones movie – and she even has ideas about where her character would be in a new film.

The actress, who has played author Helen Fielding’s famous creation in three films, has said she is waiting for the call for Bridget Jones 4: “If they call me, I’ll go running.”

Zellweger even suggested a name for a potential fourth film: “Bridget Jones: The Menopause,” Zellweger joked during an appearance on CBS show The Talk.

“No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running,” she said.

Zellweger last played Bridget Jones in the 2016 film Bridget Jones’s Baby which, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, was not adapted from a Fielding novel.

Talks are currently underway for a film adaptation of Fielding’s third book in the series, 2013’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Fielding’s latest Bridget Jones novel sees her protagonist widowed at the age of 51 following the death of her former love Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth in the film franchise.

But the question is – could fans cope with a Bridget Jones film without Colin Firth?

