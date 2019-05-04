New Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked isn’t on Netflix in the UK – and some users are very confused

New Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was released globally on Friday 3rd May – but some viewers in the UK are confused after realising the film isn’t available to watch on Netflix.

Zac Efron, who stars as the serial killer in the new film, posted a message online on Friday announcing that the film would be available on the streaming service.

“Proud of this movie,” he wrote. “Available to watch today on Netflix.”

Proud of this movie #ExtremelyWicked . Available to watch today on @netflix pic.twitter.com/LArGDtXz3V — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 3, 2019

However, that isn’t the case in the UK.

When you search ‘Extremely Wicked’ on Netflix in the UK, the recent documentary series The Ted Bundy Tapes appears top of results, but the movie dramatisation is nowhere to be seen.

Netflix UK subscribers started to question why they weren’t able to watch the film when other countries apparently could access it.

*gets hyped to watch Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile* finds out it isn't gonna be on UK Netflix … pic.twitter.com/fTNMjq8xA3 — Nic (@Nic_Brownlie) May 3, 2019

why is extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile a netflix original everywhere except the uk pic.twitter.com/bfZSOnzYjO — rachel saw endgame x3 (@mcugaga) May 3, 2019

@NetflixUK I thought Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil was airing on Netflix today??? It isn't showing on my account? — Rachel O'Hara (@mrsrachelohara) May 3, 2019

The reason is that, in the UK and Ireland, broadcaster Sky has the distribution rights to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The film is available to watch on TV and online via Sky Cinema. Viewers who want to see the film will need a Sky movies subscription.

Extremely Wicked is also available to watch in the cinema, but only in a few select screenings.

FYI all, #ExtremelyWicked is available on Sky Cinema from today in the UK and Ireland. Not @NetflixUK. Hope that clears things up and we can go back to watching films. — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) May 3, 2019

Netflix’s UK account has been attempting to explain that while the film has been promoted via Netflix social media accounts, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is available globally on the Netflix platform.

“When we don’t have the rights to something in the UK/IE all we can do is *not* talk about it here, which we haven’t,” a message to a user explained. “Sky bought the UK rights a long, long time ago, to they weren’t available here.”

totally get that – but @netflix is the US account, rather than a general account. When we don't have the rights to something in the uk/ie all we can do is *not* talk about it here, which we haven't. Sky bought the UK rights a long, long time ago, so they weren't available here.x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 3, 2019

However, there is a way to stream the film in the UK if you don’t have a Sky Cinema subscription.

NOW TV is a service that lets users watch Sky content without a contract via a NOW TV ‘Pass’. The service allows users to pay a one-off fee to access movies on Sky for a limited time, rather than signing up to a full subscription.