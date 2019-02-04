Fans are convinced a character was edited out of the new Avengers: Endgame trailer

With the days counting down until Avengers: Endgame is released to eagerly-awaiting fans, Marvel has dropped another trailer for the superhero blockbuster.

And although the new 30-second glimpse gives us new footage of Tony Stark working with Nebula, and Thor apparently on the hunt for Thanos, many are convinced the short preview has been edited to remove a key character from other scenes.

That’s because the trailer features two shots of our favourite heroes striding in lines with an odd asymmetrical gap in the middle.

Firstly, there’s this glimpse of Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner and War Machine walking in an urban field. Notice the space between Bruce and War Machine…

WAIT WHY DOES THIS LOOK LIKE THERE’S SOMEONE STANDING THERE BUT THEY EDITED IT OUT???? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/E4nQan9OjF — Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) February 4, 2019

And then there’s this shot of The Avengers striding across a hanger at Avengers HQ, again featuring a sizeable gap between two characters…

Sure, these snaps could be deliberately asymmetrical, but fans have theorised that the trailer has been doctored to hide the fact that a key character – perhaps Iron Man or Thor – is set to reunite with the Avengers.

they EDITED SOMEONE OUT BETWEEN BRUCE AND RHODEY pic.twitter.com/DOG7d1W0yY — meg (@spidervalkyrie) February 3, 2019

someone’s edited out in these shots just saying #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/aSORn08hEu — victoria 🤡 (@bonifachh) February 4, 2019

Some have also supposed that it’s none other than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was digitally removed from the trailer. While her solo outing is due for release about a month before Endgame, we haven’t seen how the new superhero on the block will fit into The Avengers yet, which could be considered a major spoiler that needs to be hidden from fans.

Doesn't the awkward spacing between heroes in the #AvengersEndgame teaser make it look like someone was digitally removed? Someone like… Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/3m2cQWpiML — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) February 4, 2019

And remember: Marvel is known for editing its trailers to surprise fans in the actual film. Just look back at the preview for Avengers: Infinity War where several Infinity stones were missing from Thanos’s gauntlet in order to hide the fact that the titan would acquire more than two stones during the film.

Then there’s the Thor: Ragnarok trailer. While the God of Thunder was forced to wear an eyepatch after losing his eye during the events of the film, the patch was edited out of all preview clips.

So, has Marvel done it again? Is another huge surprise in store? Could some unexpected characters return to help the Avengers? We’re keeping our fingers crossed for you, Loki.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in the UK on 26th April 2019