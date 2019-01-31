Tom Hanks shares an emotional look at final recording day for Toy Story 4

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” Tom Hanks wrote as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his final recording day for Toy Story 4.

Advertisement

Hanks has been back in the recording studio playing Sheriff Woody, with Tim Allen back at his side as Buzz Lightyear for the fourth instalment of the much-loved Pixar story. They were joined in the studio by Arrested Development actor Tony Hale, who will provide the voice for brand-new character Forky.

And it looks like an emotional moment as Hanks recorded his “final line”…

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

Final day recording Toy Story 4 with these wonderful people. Can’t wait for everyone to see it! #forkylives pic.twitter.com/P4FhD95VY8 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) January 31, 2019

Luckily, the friendship isn’t over. Pizza Planet, anyone?

@tomhanks Woody it's Buzz let's have lunch — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

Advertisement

Toy Story 4 will be released in cinemas on Friday 21st June 2019