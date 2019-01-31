Accessibility Links

Tom Hanks shares an emotional look at final recording day for Toy Story 4

The voice cast have been to infinity and beyond in Pixar's recording studio

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” Tom Hanks wrote as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his final recording day for Toy Story 4.

Hanks has been back in the recording studio playing Sheriff Woody, with Tim Allen back at his side as Buzz Lightyear for the fourth instalment of the much-loved Pixar story. They were joined in the studio by Arrested Development actor Tony Hale, who will provide the voice for brand-new character Forky.

And it looks like an emotional moment as Hanks recorded his “final line”…

Luckily, the friendship isn’t over. Pizza Planet, anyone?

Toy Story 4 will be released in cinemas on Friday 21st June 2019

