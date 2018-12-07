When is Avengers 4 released in cinemas?

With massive superhero team-up Avengers: Infinity War finally in cinemas, the question on every Marvel fans’ lips is simple – what’s next?

Here’s a spoiler-free look at everything you need to know about Infinity War’s mysterious sequel before it comes to screens in 2019.

When is Avengers 4 in cinemas?

The Infinity War sequel was set for release on 3rd May 2019 – though the first trailer for Endgame announced that the movie would actually be released on 26th April 2019.

There’s precedent here: Infinity War itself was originally supposed to come out on 4th May 2018, before Marvel Studios decided to release it a week early (possibly to avoid earlier international screenings spoiling the plot for fans in the US).

What is the title of Avengers 4?

The title was finally revealed in a trailer for the upcoming film. It’s called Avengers: Endgame.

Originally, the two films were just going to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2, but now Avengers 4 has its own title.

The reason for the secrecy was initially reported to be that the title would be a spoilers for the end of Infinity War. In reality, Endgame is kind of oblique enough to not have worried, but it’s done no harm to the hype surrounding the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Endgame?

Yes, as mentioned above the first, hotly anticipated look was revealed in December 2018.

Check it out below.

What will happen in Avengers: Endgame?

Currently unknown, though we can probably expect the Avengers and their allies to continue taking the fight to baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin, pictured) following the shock conclusion to Infinity War.

Who’s in the Infinity War sequel?

Brolin’s baddie Thanos is back to face a vast number of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster, with main Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson) expected to take centre-stage.

There’s also a rumour that Brie Larson’s new hero Captain Marvel (who stars in her first film in February) may make an appearance.

But will Hawkeye be in Avengers 4?

Oh yes.

While Jeremy Renner’s master archer didn’t feature at all in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo did hint that any characters missing out in the first film (also including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man) might play a larger part in the sequel.

“We sat down and we found a way to work everybody in – but we have two movies that we’re working with,” Joe Russo told RadioTimes.com, where he acknowledged the absence of Hawkeye from promo material.

“So we figured out a way to bring everybody that we wanted to bring into the storytelling, I think in ways that felt satisfying to us, and so we’re happy with who we got to work with.”

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame confirms Hawkeye’s involvement – as well as a special appearance from Paul Rudd’s Antman…

