The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are in – and they’re VERY positive
"A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible"
The first snap reactions to Avengers: Endgame are being shared across social media, and it sounds like the finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga will absolutely deliver.
Following the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, the lucky few critics and cinemagoers in the audience have been sharing almost universally positive reactions for the film online.
Many have even said the film goes beyond their expectations…
According to critic Kristian Harloff, the film delivers on its promise to round off the first 11 years of Marvel movies, while Dennis Tzeng promised a "great blend of action, emotion and humour".
And it might be best to bring a pack of tissues to the cinema, with the film leaving plenty of viewers (and the cast themselves) in tears.
Interestingly, many in the preview audience suggested that – as had been previously teased by the film’s stars – Endgame holds plenty of surprises (excuse the strong language in the tweets below).
In fact, some have suggested most of the footage that we’ve glimpsed in trailers is mainly from the film’s opening.
In other words, fans have some truly massive surprises in store. But what could they be? The death of a major character? A time-travelling plot that relives the biggest moments of the MCU? A crucial role played by Karen Gillan’s Nebula perhaps?
Whatever happens, we’re sure not to be ready for it.
Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th May