According to critic Kristian Harloff, the film delivers on its promise to round off the first 11 years of Marvel movies, while Dennis Tzeng promised a "great blend of action, emotion and humour".

And it might be best to bring a pack of tissues to the cinema, with the film leaving plenty of viewers (and the cast themselves) in tears.

Interestingly, many in the preview audience suggested that – as had been previously teased by the film’s stars – Endgame holds plenty of surprises (excuse the strong language in the tweets below).

In fact, some have suggested most of the footage that we’ve glimpsed in trailers is mainly from the film’s opening.

In other words, fans have some truly massive surprises in store. But what could they be? The death of a major character? A time-travelling plot that relives the biggest moments of the MCU? A crucial role played by Karen Gillan’s Nebula perhaps?

Whatever happens, we’re sure not to be ready for it.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th May