They are not finished cutting the film, so that could change, but the directors have said that the current film has gone down very well with four separate test audiences.

This would mean that the film is 20 minutes longer than Avengers: Infinity War, and approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes longer than the 'optimal' 90-minute film length. But, of course, there are exceptions to every rule.

The Godfather, widely accepted to be one of the greatest films of all-time, clocks in at 2 hours and 58 mins, while The Godfather part II, The Green Mile, Gone With the Wind and Schindler's List all run past the three-hour mark.

It was rumoured that Avengers: Endgame could even include an intermission if the film remains at three hours. The last major film to do so was Quentin Tarantino's 2016 western The Hateful Eight.

So, what is your verdict? Is three hours simply too long for this particular Marvel film? Or are you happy about it?

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019