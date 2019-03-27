While we knew from the trailer and previous film that the likes of Thor, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Iron Man lived to take the fight to Thanos, and that Black Panther, Spider-Man and Scarlett Witch were among those to have perished, it wasn't clear until now that Happy, Iron Man's assistant played by Jon Favreau, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts had made it through, too.

The posters also clarify that Benedict Wong's Wong is alive, while Letitia Wright's Shuri was, unfortunately, turned to dust.

Get a look at all of the posters below.

Twitter being Twitter, there are already plenty of great "avenge the fallen memes", slotting in characters from other films and TV shows – like The Lion King's Mufasa, John Wick's dog and Alf – in place of the MCU superheroes.

Check out some of the best ones below.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on Friday April 26th