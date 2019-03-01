The publisher, known for its long-form, serialised stories, will produce the four books under the guidance of comics writer Alex de Campi. According to The Verge, each story will play out like a season of television, comprised of 10-16 individual instalments that take around 40 minutes to listen to.

De Campi confirmed on Instagram that each book will have a full writer's room akin to that of a TV show – so they're certainly not taking the whole thing lightly. She added that the Thor story will feature Loki, and the Black Widow one will involve The Winter Soldier.

"The books are intended to be an easy and exciting first step for movie fans into the Marvel comics universe," she wrote.

The Thor writer's room will be led by Aaron Stewart-Ahn, who co-wrote last year's Nicholas Cage-led horror movie Mandy, with the others yet to be announced.

Marvel's publisher John Nee said in a statement: “Over the last 80 years, Marvel has grown to become a lifestyle for every kind of fan around the world – but it all started from serialised storytelling. We were impressed by the quality and creativity of Serial Box’s content, and we are excited for both Marvel and Serial Box fans to experience these new stories together each week.”

The Thor story is set for release this summer, though there is no further word on the others as yet.