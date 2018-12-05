Accessibility Links

How can I watch The Holiday this Christmas?

The classic romcom starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz is back on our screens for Christmas (of course) – but where can we find it on the schedules?

Kate Winslet and Jack Black

The Holiday is, this author would argue, probably the best Christmas rom-com.

Bridget Jones can keep her Diary, and Richard Curtis’s Love Actually can sit back down – The Holiday surpasses its rivals purely because it’s the only romantic comedy ever in existence that had the balls to cast Jack Black as a male lead.

In true so-bad-it’s-good form, The Holiday manages to teeter on the verge of being too sugary without losing any of its stocking-filler charm.

So where can you settle down to watch this modern Christmas classic? Here’s all you need to know.

Where can I watch The Holiday online this Christmas?

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law
Cameron Diaz and Jude Law

Along with the rest of its festive offerings, Netflix announced in November that The Holiday will be available to stream on the site from Friday 7th December.

If you literally can’t wait that long to see Jude Law work his wily charms on Cameron Diaz, the film is available immediately on Amazon Prime Video.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
You can also rent or buy The Holiday from iTunes from £3.49.

