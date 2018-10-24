Disney considering a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot with Deadpool writers?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise could be heading in a very different direction, amid reports that Disney are exploring the possibility of a reboot film penned by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Advertisement

The duo, who also wrote horror-comedy Zombieland, are associated with a more tongue-in-cheek style than even the irreverent Pirates series, which has garnered £2.37bn worldwide but often left critics cold – notably BBC Radio 5’s Mark Kermode, whose rants on the films are infamous.

According to Hollywood insiders Variety, Disney has met with Reese and Wernick to discuss a potential reboot, though the Mickey Mouse corp wouldn’t comment on the story.

The most recent Pirates film, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, saw Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow battle an army of ghost sailors, led by Javier Bardem. It was written by Jeff Nathanson, who has also penned the script for the upcoming Lion King reboot and was originally slated to co-write the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 script.

Advertisement

If this is true, we can only pray that we won’t see Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow turn into a self-referential, Ryan Reynolds-esque figure…