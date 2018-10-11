Why is A Star is Born not being shown at Vue cinemas?
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have a big hit on their hands – but you won't find A Star is Born at one of the UK's biggest cinema chains
If you check the listings for your local Vue cinema, you may be puzzled to find that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s hit musical movie A Star is Born is completely missing.
While it may be one of the most popular movies at the box office right now, one of the UK’s biggest cinema chains is not showing A Star is Born – at least for the time being. That’s despite the premiere being held at Vue Leicester Square in London.
Why? Because of ongoing “discussions” between the cinema chain and the studio behind the movie.
“We are working very hard to try and bring you A Star Is Born,” Vue Cinemas said in a statement on Twitter. “We are still in discussions with the studio and apologise to all of our customers who were looking forward to seeing the film at Vue. Keep an eye out for further updates.”
On 2nd October, Vue told one disgruntled fan that the film had not been scheduled “due to operational reasons” – but that this “may change in the future.”
Due to operational reasons, we don't have any schedules right now. This may change in the future, so keep an eye on the website just in case – Lewishttps://t.co/005WEOVo4U
The film has been labelled a “triumph” by critics, with Radio Times reviewer Alan Jones calling it “surprisingly slick and emotionally affecting.”