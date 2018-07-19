First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect

Get a first glimpse at the convention in all its weird and wonderful glory, with Doctor Who, Fantastic Beasts, Star Wars and so much more to explore

One of the biggest events in the pop culture calendar has kicked off – and in case you’re not able to make it to San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the first photos from the convention have made it online.

From Star Wars to Deadpool and impressive cosplay to life-size models, there’s plenty to see at this year’s convention.

With Doctor Who taking a prime spot at this year’s Comic-Con, the BBC has been literally building the hype for Jodie Whittaker’s first appearance… brick by brick.

The Thirteenth Doctor gets ready for San Diego @Comic_Con… brick by brick.

See you tomorrow, #DoctorWho fans! pic.twitter.com/xjwn4AWB16 — #DoctorWho @ SDCC (@DoctorWho_BBCA) July 18, 2018

Meanwhile, the first photos from Preview Night offer fans a first glimpse of the halls and displays on offer. Take a look below…

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 runs from Wednesday 18th to Sunday 22nd July. Check back on RadioTimes.com for the latest updates from all the key panels.