Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect

First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect

Get a first glimpse at the convention in all its weird and wonderful glory, with Doctor Who, Fantastic Beasts, Star Wars and so much more to explore

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)

One of the biggest events in the pop culture calendar has kicked off – and in case you’re not able to make it to San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the first photos from the convention have made it online.

Advertisement

From Star Wars to Deadpool and impressive cosplay to life-size models, there’s plenty to see at this year’s convention.

With Doctor Who taking a prime spot at this year’s Comic-Con, the BBC has been literally building the hype for Jodie Whittaker’s first appearance… brick by brick.

Meanwhile, the first photos from Preview Night offer fans a first glimpse of the halls and displays on offer. Take a look below…

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)
Advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 runs from Wednesday 18th to Sunday 22nd July. Check back on RadioTimes.com for the latest updates from all the key panels.

Tags

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

A group of costumed fans attend Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 (Getty, HF)

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Full guide to panels, celebrity guests and more

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (BBC, Warner Bros, HF)

From Doctor Who to Aquaman – the San Diego Comic-Con panels not to miss

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more