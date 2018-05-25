Emilia Clarke says “nobody had a good time” on the set of Terminator: Genisys

Were you left unsatisfied with Terminator: Genisys? So were the cast. Well, according to star Emilia Clarke.

Advertisement

The Solo: a Star Wars Story actor, who played Sarah Connor in the 2015 time-travelling movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke to Vanity Fair about the chaotic atmosphere on set. She said that director Alan Taylor, who she has worked with on Game of Thrones, got “eaten and chewed up on Terminator. He was not the director I remembered. He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.”

In fact, Clarke claimed that filming was so rocky that even the crew of Fantastic Four, which had an infamously tumultuous production, had jackets reading “AT LEAST WE’RE NOT ON TERMINATOR”.

Although Terminator: Genisys underachieved at the box office, Clarke said she was simply “relieved” as this meant she wouldn’t be asked to do a sequel.

In the same interview, Clarke teased a “weird” end for Daenerys in Game of Thrones season eight. Speaking about the show’s final episodes, the Daenerys actor said: “I’m doing all this weird s***. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”

The Solo star also revealed she kept a diary during the Thrones shoot (one she says could be released to fans one day), but that she’s still preparing herself to say goodbye to Game of Thrones for good: “This is going to be a Band-Aid that I’m going to rip off.”

Advertisement

Still, it can’t be any less painful than working on Genisys, right?