Jeff Goldblum explains the return of Ian Malcolm to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

When someone says “Jurassic Park”, the first picture that comes into your head might be a glass of rippling water, a terrifying velociraptor kitchen chase or even Sam Neil hugging a downed dinosaur – but for many, the most iconic image of the franchise is Jeff Goldblum’s sweaty, open chested recline in the original movie.

Goldblum’s mathematician character Ian Malcolm has become an unlikely sex symbol (and meme) in the decades since the film was released, so when news broke earlier this year that Goldblum was returning to the franchise for upcoming reboot sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, fans were pretty excited.

Leather-jacketed Malcolm last appeared in 1997 Jurassic Park movie The Lost World, and now, 20 years on, Goldblum has spoken exclusively to RadioTimes.com about Ian Malcolm’s return to the series.

Spoiler alert: he’s still not happy about all the dinosaur cloning going on.

“Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one,” Goldblum teased gnomically. “And he might have something to say about the current confluence of circumstances around the use and MISUSE of technology.

“With some wry irony, but some deep, wise, passionate conviction, he might! He might. And he might put on a nice dark bit of clothing here and there. A bit of tinted glass maybe.”

The Thor: Ragnarok actor says he has a pretty good idea of what his character’s been up to in the two decades since we last saw him.

“What’s he been doing in the meantime?” he pondered.

“He opened a jazz club probably, and he’s been playing every Wednesday, at a place called Rockwell. He calls it Rockwell.”

We can only hope to see evidence of this newfound musical ability in the new film – as of yet, details about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are few and far between – but for now, we can rest easy with the knowledge that Goldblum is back, assuring a small part of the original franchise’s heart will live on in the new film.

To quote the great man himself…

Jeff Goldblum stars in Thor: Ragnarok, in UK cinemas from Tuesday 24th October