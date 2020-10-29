Bobby Ball, star of Cannon & Ball, dies aged 76 after COVID-19 diagnosis

Bobby Ball died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital last night, his manager confirmed.

Advertisement

Ball was one half of comedy duo Cannon & Ball, alongside his long-time friend Tommy Cannon.

Cannon paid tribute by quoting his friend’s catchphrase: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

A statement issued by Ball’s manager (via The Guardian) said: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems.

“At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for COVID-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.”

Getty

The statement continued: “She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made.”

Cannon and Ball hosted their own hugely popular variety show, The Cannon & Ball Show, from 1979 to 1988.

Ball was also known for making appearances on shows from Last Of The Summer Wine to Heartbeat and Benidorm.

In 2005, he was part of the I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! line-up and was sixth to be eliminated.

In recent years, Ball played the character of Frank on Lee Mack’s sitcom Not Going Out.

Advertisement

More to follow…