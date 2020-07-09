Glee star Naya Rivera missing and “feared drowned”

Glee star Naya Rivera is “feared drowned” after she went missing while renting a boat with her four-year-old son.

Advertisement

The actor had rented the boat at Lake Piru in California yesterday but did not come back to return the boat – with it later found with her son still inside but no trace of Rivera.

According to reports, both Rivera and her son had gone swimming in the lake and only her child got back on the boat.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Captain Eric Buschow of the Venture Country Sheriff’s Office told US media including CBS Los Angeles that “this may well be a case of drowning”.

He added, “They were seen going out on the lake together in the early afternoon, and approximately three hours after they left the dock another boater out on the lake discovered the boat drifting with the [son] on board asleep.

“So they contacted the rangers and began an investigation and we’ve been actively searching for the mother since that time. We have both aerial search going on and our dive team as well.

“Indications are that we believe she did go in the lake. At this point it’s still a search and that’s what we know up to this point.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Yesterday a team including a helicopter with a drone was dispatched so search for Rivera and will continue today, although nothing has been found so far.

Advertisement

Rivera played Santana on Ryan Murphy’s Glee from 2009-2015, during which time she scored a host of award wins and nominations.